Innocent bystander bitten by Akron police dog sues city

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman bitten by a police dog that was chasing her trespassing neighbor is suing the city of Akron over alleged negligence by the dog's handler.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mNFljR ) 57-year-old Deborah Callaway claims the police dog caused her pain and suffering after it bit her left leg and knee on July 4, 2015.

The incident began when Officer Michael Orrand's cruiser was nearly struck by Callaway's neighbor who was riding a motorcycle in the wrong traffic lane.

The neighbor fled into Callaway's apartment, and Orrand released his K-9 partner during the pursuit. The dog reportedly attacked both Callaway and her neighbor.

Police reports say Callaway was treated for "apparent minor injuries."

A city spokeswoman declined to comment.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

