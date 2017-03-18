Wood Co. sheriff: Jr. high student arrested after bringing weapon to school

The Sentinel-Tribune is reporting a local junior high school student brought a weapon to school this week.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office say the 14-year-old boy from Otsego Junior High School brought the weapon to school on Thursday.

The teen faces a misdemeanor charge.

The school's superintendent says no threats were made and no one was injured.

