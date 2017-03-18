Police investigating unknown chemicals found in car in north Toledo

Police, Toledo Fire Department crews and a hazmat team searched a car on Alexis Rd. near Meijer on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Toledo Fire Department, Toledo Police and Washington Township Police had stopped a car that had suspicious materials in it.

The State of Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene to further the investigation.

Fire and hazmat crews were on the scene in a precautionary role.

Police have not yet confirmed what they were looking for but officials in hazardous materials suits could be seen testing items from the car.

