Home catches fire in Springfield Twp. on Saturday

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Springfield Twp. on Saturday afternoon. 

The fire started around 4 p.m. on King Rd. just north of Hill Ave. 

According to firefighters the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the rest of the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

