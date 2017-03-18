'Critical ConneXions' event spotlights mental health in youth

The keynote speaker was former college football coach and sports analyst Lou Holtz. (Source: WTOL)

Coaches and leaders from the Toledo-area attended a Critical ConneXions event at the Huntington Center focused on Mental Health Awareness. (Source: WTOL)

Mental Health is an issue that can affect anyone, including young people. And that's why ProMedica teamed up with local leaders Saturday.

Coaches and leaders from the Toledo-area attended a "Critical ConneXions" event at the Huntington Center focused on Mental Health Awareness.

The goal was to enhance knowledge of challenges many kids face at a young age. The youth leaders and coaches that attended the event were given advice and tools to add to their coaching routine.

ProMedica leaders say it's vital for young people to have strong support from their mentors.

“Having that Critical ConneXion, that important bond between a coach and an athlete is so important but also just to empower students and build those relationships so they can become great leaders," said Stacy Harper, ProMedica Foundations Executive Director.

Critical ConneXions was emceed by motivational speaker and author Dr. Clint Longenecker of The University of Toledo. There were also feature presentations from Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Harbor Behavioral Health.

The keynote speaker was former college football coach and sports analyst Lou Holtz. He spoke on the importance of coaches leading by example through taking time to care for their own mental health and maintaining positive life balance.

ProMedica Foundations, in partnership with Harbor Behavioral Health, was able to raise more than $1 million last year to fund programs designed to address the mental health issues facing our community.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.