Kings Island sets job fair for 2017 season

Kings Island is looking for workers to fill several different positions for the 2017 season.

The park will hold a job fair Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Job opportunities include positions in food and beverage, games, lifeguards, merchandise, rides and security.

Those interested should be at least 16 years old, and should apply online in advance at kifun.jobs before coming to the job fair for an interview.

Kings Island opens April 15.

