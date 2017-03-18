Man survives being hit by train in Monroe

A Monroe, Michigan man survived a train crash Friday night.

Police say the man was walking west on E. Third Street near Kentucky Avenue around 8:50 p.m.

He apparently ignored the crossing gates and warning lights at the intersection and went onto the tracks.

The train sounded its whistle and braked, but the man was still hit.

Police say the man was injured but breathing when they arrived. He suffered multiple fractures and was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. His current condition is unknown, but police say he is “stable.”

