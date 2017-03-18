Trash-fueled fire burns Toledo home to the ground

A vacant north Toledo home burned to the ground early Saturday morning.

Neighbors say the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on New York Avenue.

Firefighters got the fire under control but let it burn. They said it was too dangerous to keep working on.

Crews on scene said an immense amount of trash was fueling the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

