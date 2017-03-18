Man shot in north Toledo overnight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot in north Toledo overnight

A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Stickney around 3 a.m.

Currently, there is no suspect.

The condition of the man shot is still unknown, but police on scene said “he’s still with us.”

