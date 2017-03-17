Toledo Notre Dame downs Newark 75-59 in Division I semifinal

Ariel Cummings had 28 points and 14 rebounds when Toledo Notre Dame Academy downed unbeaten Newark 75-59 in a girls Division I semifinal.

The action took place Friday at Value City Arena.

Notre Dame plays Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Cincinnati school has five titles; Toledo's Notre Dame seeks its first.

The Eagles got 13 points from Mariah Copeland and Bre Hampton-Bey had 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Notre Dame led 33-16 at the half and increased the lead to 54-34 after three quarters. The closest Newark could get was 69-55 with 2:15 left. Newark had been allowing 35.5 points per game

The Eagles out-rebounded Newark 46-29 and had 22 second-chance points to 10 for Newark.

Gabby Stare had 16 points for Newark.

