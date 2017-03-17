Two OVI sobriety checkpoints set up in Lucas County on St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a day for wearing the green. But’s also a day for drinking the green beer.

Lucas County’s OVI Task Force is out looking for drunk drivers.

Two sobriety checkpoints were set up Friday night: one on South McCord Road outside of Springfield High School and the other on Central Avenue west of King Road.

“We tend to vary our locations. Sometimes they’re chosen because OVIs have occurred. Sometimes after a major vehicle crash. Sometimes it’s just traffic volume,” according to Lt. Matt Luettke of the Task Force.

Cones are set up, drivers questioned, allowing authorities to determine if someone should not be behind the wheel of a car.

Members of the Task Force hope designated drivers have been assigned. But St. Patrick’s Day is a big drinking day and people like to celebrate.

“The reaction is pretty positive. A lot of people thank us for being out here keeping people as safe as we can. Some people are frustrated with the extra wait. That comes with the territory,” added Lt. Luettke.

And if you do get caught, tow trucks are standing by for cars. It is a grim reminder to drivers they’ve made a big mistake.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.