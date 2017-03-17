Mount Notre Dame beats Canton McKinley, 51-33, in Division I

Madison Marcum led Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame with 19 points and the Cougars will play for their sixth state title after defeating Canton McKinley 51-33 in a girls Division I basketball semifinal on Friday at Value City Arena.

Mount Notre Dame (25-4) plays the Newark-Toledo Notre Dame Academy winner at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mount Notre Dame's most recent championship was 2009.

Abby Voss had 12 points and Maria Pisciotta added 10 for Mount Notre Dame.

McKinley (23-6) went more than three minutes without a field goal to start the third quarter to help Mount Notre Dame to a 41-26 lead by outscoring McKinley 11-5 in the quarter.

Chamera Young led McKinley with 13 points. Kierstan Bell, The Associated Press' 2017 Ms. Ohio Basketball, was 4 for 17 shooting and had 11 points.

