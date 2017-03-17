Notre Dame Eagles fall to Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 54-44 in Division I state championship

The Eagles warm up before their semi-final game against Newark (Source: WTOL)

Notre Dame came up one game short in their quest for a state title on Saturday night.

The Eagles fell to Mount Notre Dame 54-44.

It was the second game in two days for Notre Dame. They beat Newark on Friday night 75-59.

13 first half points by Ariel Cummings led the Eagles to a 17-point halftime lead on Friday and sparked their victory over Newark.

The Eagles also played in the state championship game in 2012 but came up short.

