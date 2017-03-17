Springfield Twp. woman found molded to chair dies at UTMC

A Springfield Township woman who was rescued after being stuck in her chair for a year has died.

Barbara Foster, 75, spent a month at the University of Toledo Medical Center before she passed.

Foster was found molded to her chair and surrounded by feces. But what led up to her horrific situation remains a mystery.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office closed their investigation without filing any charges regarding Foster's care.

Adult Protective Services and the Area Office on Aging handle similar cases, but they must be notified first.

Situations where individuals do not want help or not in a position to seek help are especially hard one these agencies.

"The Area Office on Aging provides services to older adults that are interested in receiving services to help them live long, quality independent lives," said Justin Moor of the Area Office on Aging. "We're not in a position to force feed services on anybody."

A funeral service is scheduled Monday for Barbara Foster at Coyle Funeral Home.

