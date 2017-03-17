Challenger to US Rep. Bob Latta puts his name in the hat

A professor at Bowling Green State University isn't happy with what's happening in Washington, so he's running for Congress.

Michael Galbraith is challenging Representative Bob Latta, to represent Ohio’s 5th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Galbraith says, Northwest Ohio deserves better representation in Washington.

It’s his first time running for any political office.

He just got his website up and running.

However, he says, he's ready to take on the challenge, and change the way things are done in Northwest Ohio.

"I'm very concerned by how the Ohio 5th congressional district is being represented in Washington, and I know many, many, many people who share my concern,” said Galbraith.

Galbraith says, he felt so disheartened after November's election results, that he had to do something.

He is concerned with Latta's stance on both healthcare and the EPA, and although Latta has held this seat for the last 10 years, he thinks, voters want a change.

"He's continually said, he's for jobs, jobs, jobs. His support of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act sure doesn't support that,” said Galbraith.

When he is teaching students finance at BGSU, Galbraith says he hears student's opinions, and, even though they may not be talking politics, they know what's going on.

"What I see from these discussions about current events is that my students, and this must be most students everywhere, are very, very concerned about what is unfolding in front of them,” said Galbraith.

Galbraith says, he is going to continue to get his message out, and continue to talk to constituents until the election next year.

