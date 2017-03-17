Community holds Jiggs dinner to benefit family of murdered Delta woman

A long line of people waited to get into the Mandi Mangas benefit dinner on Friday in Delta (Source: WTOL)

Despite the snow and rain, hundreds showed up to support the Mangas family in Delta on Friday.

This all comes after their daughter Amanda was murdered in their home on Tuesday morning.

Community members lined up at the door to show their support for the Mangas family.

Some of them buying raffle tickets for hundreds of items being given away on Friday, others ready for a traditional St. Patrick’s

Day meal.

"It's not so much that it was a Jiggs dinner,” explained Bob Gilbert, a friend of the Mangas family. “It was more for the family and anything that we can do to help the family not just monetarily, but also emotionally and attach ourselves to them."



"This is what we do,” said Delta Mayor Dan Miller. “We get together and support one another, pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and support this family."



So many showed up in Delta on Friday that they ran out of food and had to bring in extra seating for the event. Community members and friends of the Mangas family say they were sick when they heard the news of Mandi's death and needed to do something for their beloved neighbors.

"I was sick because everybody knows everybody here,” said Kellie Haupricht, a family friend of the Mangas family. “Knowing that one of our close friends is hurting, it hurts. So, for me the only way to help, what I can do is to do what we've done today."

Father agonizes over daughter's murder; neighbor's point to signs of domestic violence

911 call released from Delta shooting death, kidnapping

The Delta Sons of the American Legion already planned to have a Jiggs dinner, but after hearing the news, they created the benefit to support Mandi's family and her dad who is a member of the Sons.

Organizers originally planned for about 100 people and they knew with the benefit they would need more. They say donations started to just pour in and everything came together quickly in just two days.

"He's one of our, the members of the sons that helped to get it going so you know we all love him and want to help out," said Rick Smith of Mike Mangas.



“We’re doing everything that we can to sweeten this bad situation, so whatever we can make will help them cover funeral expenses, cover other incidentals that will be coming on in the future, and help support the baby.”

The community says their support won't stop after the event, they say they will continue to love on the Mangas family long into the future.

The American Legion has set up a donation account through the Farmers Merchant Bank under Delta America Legion Benefit.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.