Suspect makes off with cash after robbing Sylvania Twp. bank

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google) (Source: Google)
Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI) Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Sylvania Township on Friday afternoon.

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

The man made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man aged 35-40, standing approximately 5’7” to 5’8” tall, 160 to 180 lbs, with large dark brown eyes and a small mustache.

The man was wearing a dark blue nylon winter coat, light colored blue jeans, and brown work boots.

There are currently no surveillance photos available.

