Suspect makes off with cash after robbing Sylvania Twp. bank

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI)

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Sylvania Township on Friday afternoon.

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

The man made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man aged 35-40, standing approximately 5’7” to 5’8” tall, 160 to 180 lbs, with large dark brown eyes and a small mustache.

The man was wearing a dark blue nylon winter coat, light colored blue jeans, and brown work boots.

There are currently no surveillance photos available.

