In rare case, body at Lucas County morgue remains unidentified

One person is at the Lucas County Coroner's Office who has not been identified.

Dr. Patrick says it's very rare they can't figure out who someone is.

"We've had maybe, in the 30 some odd years that I've been coroner, you know, a handful of people that that applies to and some of them have been skeletonized and that makes identification a lot more difficult," said Dr. Patrick.

That's the case this time, as he says the unidentified person is the skeletal remains of someone found years ago.

He says he's had no luck on the missing persons database, but he hasn't given up hope.

Dr. Patrick says they'll hold on to the identified remains for awhile longer, as he thinks there's still a possibility they can discover who it was.

Eventually, they'll arrange for a burial.

