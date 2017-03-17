Bowling Green solar field running smoothly

Bowling Green City leaders are excited about the beginning of spring, and the return of the sun. This way they can get the most use out of the largest solar installation in Ohio.

"We know there will be days like today where it's maybe less," said Utilities Director Brian O'Connell. "Now, yesterday, when it was very sunny, the site was putting out 20 megawatts for most of the day, so everyday varies."

This solar field has been talked about for years, but just started producing electricity this January.

O'Connell says on a day like Friday, the city is using around 70 megawatts of electricity. During the summer, when neighbors turn on their air conditioning, this number gets closer to 100.

Throughout the year, this resource will provide enough energy for around 3,000 homes.

"I believe it is around 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide is saved because we're not using energy from a fossil fuel resource," O'Connell said. "It's coming from a renewable resource, like the sun."



O'Connelll says neighbors will likely not notice a change in their utility bill.

