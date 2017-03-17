UT med students meet their match

Eager students at the University of Toledo Medical School found out their "match" for a residency Friday.

A cream envelope held the fate of where medical students will go in the next phase of their career.

For Nathaniel Westphal, he has one of 20 options that could be in the envelope.

"Some places as far away as Orlando, Florida; Denver, Colorado; down to North Carolina as well,” he said. “So, it's very possible any one of these twenty locations could be there. So, It's kind of a toss-up right now."

A toss-up the students have been waiting on for a long time.

Both born and raised in Toledo, Nathaniel and his wife Shannon know a move may be in their future, but have hopes of staying close to home.

"He's worked so hard,” Shannon Westphal said. “All of these medical students have for so many years. And now they're finally getting to enter the phase of their training where they're getting to do hands-on things and seeing all of the years at the library pay off."

"It's one of the most exciting phase of events in our college of medicine every year," said Dr. Ronald McGinnis, Sr. Assoc. Dean of Admissions & Student Affairs.

More than 150 University of Toledo Medical students found out their next move Friday.

"Congratulations you have matched Winston Salem, North Carolina,” Nathaniel read in excitement.

"Like I said, I've never lived away from home before,” Nathaniel said. “So, I don't know what my parents are thinking right now. My dad is super excited and my mom is crying with excitement."

Though still in a little shock, this step in their journey is getting Nathaniel one step closer to becoming an emergency room doctor.

"It's a lot warmer than Ohio," Shannon said in shock.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.