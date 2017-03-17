Five TPD officers move up in the ranks on Friday

It was a big day for five members of the Toledo Police Department on Friday.

In an afternoon ceremony, Chief George Kral promoted Captain Michael Troendle to Deputy Chief of the Operations Division.

Lt. Susan Surgo is now Captain of the Administrative Services Bureau.

And Sergeant Brent Scoble is now a Lieutenant.

Officer Abe Cruz was promoted to Sergeant and is going to be the resource officer at Start High School.

“I am looking forward to providing effective and efficient community policing. That's been my focus during my 20 plus years on the force,” said Cruz.

The fifth promotion of the day was Officer Patrick Sutherland.

He is now a Sergeant and will be assigned to Investigations.

