State Senator wants guns out of the hands of domestic violence offenders

One Ohio State Senator is introducing new legislation in hopes of stopping the kind of violence that broke out in Delta on Tuesday morning.

Senator Edna Brown of Toledo is drafting a new bill that would keep people who have been convicted of domestic violence crimes or have protection orders against them, from getting a gun and would also force them to turn over any guns once they're convicted.

Police say 23-year-old Amanda Mangas was shot and killed by an ex-boyfriend in Delta, early on Tuesday morning.

Mangas had a protective order against her accused killer, James Ramey.

According to court documents, Amanda Mangas was gr anted a protection order against James Ramey after an encounter last August in which he threatened to kill her.

According to the Attorney General's Office, there is already a law on the books which bars domestic violence convicts from getting a concealed carry permit.

Brown says her bill would cover all gun permits.

"I'm not trying to take away anyone's legitimate right to buy or own hand guns. I just want to get them out of the hands of people who have been convicted of domestic violence," said Brown.

There is also a federal law on the books, but Brown says since Federal and State Domestic Violence laws don't line up exactly, this would eliminate any potential loophole.

Brown says twenty-six states, including Indiana and Pennsylvania have similar laws and she's hoping she'll have the support of her colleagues in the legislature to get her bill through.

"Particularly, I'm hoping the female legislators will get on board and I would think that many of the male legislators would also want to once we see what a tragedy this can be and it can be avoided," said Brown.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.





























