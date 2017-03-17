Crews battle large fire in downtown Tiffin, no one injured

Crews battled a large fire in downtown Tiffin Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire involved a two-story brick building in downtown Tiffin.

The building has two apartments upstairs and a vacant business space on the first floor.

“The building was divided out into different departments that had been renovated over the years and as a result [there were] a lot of void spots we had to go and search for the fire to finally extinguish it all,” said Tiffin Fire Chief Kevin Veletean.

At 12:45 p.m., the city of Tiffin tweeted that Market Street and the bridge are closed after a fire started in the Kears Speed Shop building. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route and avoid the area.

Please avoid Market Street near the bridge. City Fire crews battling large fire in Kears Speed Shop building. — City of Tiffin (@TiffinOhioGov) March 17, 2017

Three separate fire departments were called to help battle the blaze.

The apartments are occupied but no one was in them at the time of the fire.

No injuries are being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

