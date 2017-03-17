Ex-Power Ranger pleads guilty to killing roommate with sword - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ex-Power Ranger pleads guilty to killing roommate with sword

By The Associated Press
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
LANCASTER, CA (AP) -

A former "Power Rangers" TV actor has pleaded guilty to killing his roommate, who was stabbed to death with a sword.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ricardo Medina entered a plea Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter with the use of a sword. He faces six years in state prison.

Prosecutors say Medina stabbed Joshua Sutter several times in the abdomen two years ago at their house in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles.

The two had argued over Medina's girlfriend.

Medina played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on "Power Rangers Wild Force" in 2002. He was the voice of Deker on "Power Rangers Samurai" in 2011 and 2012.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

