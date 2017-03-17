Good Samaritan saves two men from burning crash

A good Samaritan is credited with saving two men from a burning crash overnight in Springfield Township.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Hill Avenue near Hidden Meadows when the driver, Zachary Lewis, went off the road and crashed into a power pole, catching the vehicle on fire.

A good Samaritan saw the crash and pulled over to help. They were able to unbuckle both Lewis and his passenger Clifford Neal, who were both unconscious inside the vehicle and pull them to safety seconds before the vehicle burst into flames.

Both men were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers also say they believe the men were unconscious before they crashed into the pole and suspect drugs were involved.

The identity of the passerby has not been released.

