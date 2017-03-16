Treehouse village could be coming soon to Oak Openings

Many kids dream of living in a treehouse. And for adults, treehouses provide perfect nostalgia to bring them back to a simpler time of youthful innocence.

That is the reason the Toledo Metroparks system is considering the idea of a treehouse village at Oak Openings.

The proposal includes seven structures suspended from trees. The structures include platforms, walkways and some houses that can sleep between two to six people for overnight camping.

At Wednesday's board meeting, the Metroparks system approved a contract to design the houses with Nelson Treehouse and Supply, the company behind the Animal Planet reality show "Treehouse Masters."

The consultants are looking to design a similar but more practical version of the houses on the show.

"They do think it's feasible. They visited here two days last month. They'll come back to us with drawings and some artist renderings so we can show what they look like. And then we can seek funding," said Scott Carpenter of the Metroparks system.

The system hopes to cut some of the costs by re-purposing wood from older building and using people on staff to construct the village.

