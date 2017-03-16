Terra State Community College opens START program registration - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Terra State Community College opens START program registration

Terra State Community College is accepting applications for its START (Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Training) program.

START offers students entering the 10th-12th grades a hands-on experience in skilled trades.

The program is free but space is limited.

