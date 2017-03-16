Authorities preparing for busy weekend enforcing drunk driving

Law enforcement officers expect this weekend to be one of their busiest.

Not only will people be out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on a Friday, but several others will be enjoying March Madness.

"I'm hoping we don't run into any impaired drivers, however that wouldn't be realistic,” said Lt. William Bowers with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lucas County has sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Friday night night.

Lucas County Sheriff’s Office will have checkpoints at:

7718 West Central Avenue

1470 South McCord Rd

Wood County had a checkpoint scheduled on Friday on Wooster Street in Bowling Green but it was cancelled due to the weather.

Not only will these checkpoints be set up, but throughout the whole weekend, more officers will be out patrolling the roads.

Sandy Weichman with Wood County Safe Communities says by all means go out and drink some green beer. But at the end of the night, you should find a safe way home.

"If you think you're fine, you're not fine," Weichman said. "There are so many opportunities. Just pick a way to go home."

Free transportation from the bars in Bowling Green to anywhere within 10 miles is on available Friday night. Patrons will need to call 419-823-7765 to set up a ride.

Black and White Taxi’s will also be giving rides home Friday night for anyone outside of Wood County. Patrons will need to call 1-419-536-8294 to set up a taxi service.

