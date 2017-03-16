Bedford schools discuss plans for Temperance Road Elementary School

Temperance Road Elementary School has seen better days.

Students no longer roam the hallways. Instead the building is used for storage and some recreation. The cost to keep it open would be $20,000 to $30,000 annually.

The district closed the building for classes four years ago as part of a downsizing plan.

“At that time, the district was in deficit. This was part of the deficit elimination plan to close one of the buildings. This building was chosen,” according to Bedford Schools Superintendent Mark Kleinhans.

But the school board hopes to re-open a re-purposed Temperance Road Elementary School.

Suggestions have included turning it into a community building, new district headquarters, a fine arts center or a senior center.

“If the senior center moved here, seniors would have easier access and levels of things to do for senior participants. There’s a lot of seniors here,” said resident Gail Keane.

So far, two public meetings have been held.

All of the ideas will be presents to a school board meeting as a whole. The final decision could come by the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

