Get ready for Ohio's Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week

Ohio’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week will begin March 19 through March 25.

Outdoor warning sirens will be activated in Wood County during the statewide tornado drill Wednesday, March 22 at 9:50 a.m. The National Weather Service will activate the NOAA Weather Radio Alert System at the same time.

The Wood County Emergency Management Agency wants businesses and residents to establish and review safety procedures in preparation for severe weather.

For more information contact the Wood County Emergency Management Agency at 419-345-9269 or visit the National Weather Service website or the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.