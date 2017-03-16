The Toledo Zoo is looking to fill more than 150 positions

The Toledo Zoo is hosting a job fair Thursday, March 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. More than 150 part-time and seasonal positions are looking to be filled.

The fair will take place at the Museum of Science. The last walk-in time will be 6:45 p.m.

The minimum age requirement for most positions is 16, however some require candidates to be 21 and have a valid driver’s license.

Those attending should dress business casual and bring multiple copies of their resume or a completed Zoo application.

The Zoo asks that attendees park in the Broadway parking lot. Parking and admissions will not apply.

For further questions, email this link.

