Man wanted for drugs, stolen firearm - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man wanted for drugs, stolen firearm

(Source: Toledo police) (Source: Toledo police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for man wanted for drugs and a stolen firearm.

Justin Shelton, 27, has a felony warrant for cocaine, and police say he also stole a gun out of Fenton, Michigan.

If you have seen Shelton or know where he is, contact CrimeStopper.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly