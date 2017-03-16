VIDEO: Clerk shot, injured at carryout on Nebraska - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A woman is recovering after she was shot while working during an armed robbery at a carryout in central Toledo Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the Corner Carryout on Nebraska Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Police say the lone suspect, who was wearing a camouflage outfit with a mask and gloves, walked into the store with the intent to rob it.

During the incident, he fired one shot into the wall and then one at the victim, striking her in the elbow. She was transported to the hospital and released after treatment.

Police say the suspect fled out the door toward Tecumseh St.  A canine and several crews combed the area but came up empty. 

If you have any information, call CrimeStopper.

