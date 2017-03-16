VIDEO: Clerk shot, injured at carryout on Nebraska

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A woman is recovering after she was shot while working during an armed robbery at a carryout in central Toledo Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the Corner Carryout on Nebraska Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Police say the lone suspect, who was wearing a camouflage outfit with a mask and gloves, walked into the store with the intent to rob it.

During the incident, he fired one shot into the wall and then one at the victim, striking her in the elbow. She was transported to the hospital and released after treatment.

See surveillance video here:

Police say the suspect fled out the door toward Tecumseh St. A canine and several crews combed the area but came up empty.

If you have any information, call CrimeStopper.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.