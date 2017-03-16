Wanted man arrested in Wood Co. for drug trafficking, weapons charges

A man wanted for felony weapons charges out of Columbus is behind bars in Wood County.

Perrysburg Township police arrested 34-year-old Mike Devuono Tuesday morning when he and his girlfriend were found using narcotics inside their vehicle.

During the arrest, police found a gun, more than a pound of marijuana and what they suspected to be meth.

Devuono is being held at the Wood County Justice Center on trafficking and CCW charges. There is no additional information on the girlfriend.

