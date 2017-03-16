Two $1M lottery winners in one week

St. Patrick's Day is around the corner, and the luck of the Irish is definitely in Northwest Ohio.

In just one week, there was a couple $1 million winners.

The Ohio Lottery’s website confirmed winning Mega Millions tickets from both Rich’s Drive Thru in Port Clinton and the Stop & Shop in Toledo. The ticket from Rich’s was won on March 10 and the other on March 7.

Both winners were able to match five of five numbers to earn their winnings.

According to Rich's Drive Thru, a local man claimed his prize on Tuesday.

It is not confirmed if the other winner has claimed their winning ticket.

