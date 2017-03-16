Sherwin Williams broken into overnight, nothing taken

Toledo police are investigating after someone smashed the glass, front door of the Sherwin Williams on Monroe Street early Thursday morning.

Police say whoever it was tried to take some equipment but failed.

Managers say the store has great security with extremely loud alarms.

The glass was cleaned up and the door will be replaced.

The store says it will still be open as normal Thursday.

