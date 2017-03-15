Call 11 for Action: City cleans trash behind woman's home

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

What Is Call 11 for Action?

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Ask Call 11 for Action For Help

Call 11 for Action helped one woman whose mother had been living with trash just outside her door.

Tuesday, WTOL reported a big pile of trash had been dumped behind a home on Stickney Avenue.

Vivian Christian was tired of her mother having to live next to it.

After failing to get the city to clean up the trash, she contacted Call 11 for Action.

The city's Code Enforcement sent out a crew Tuesday night to pick it up.

WTOL learned the trash came from a nearby homeowner, who was fined by the city. However, the homeowner passed away and the case has yet to be resolved.

