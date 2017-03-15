Call 11 for Action: City cleans trash behind woman's home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Call 11 for Action: City cleans trash behind woman's home

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Call 11 for Action helped one woman whose mother had been living with trash just outside her door.

Tuesday, WTOL reported a big pile of trash had been dumped behind a home on Stickney Avenue.

Vivian Christian was tired of her mother having to live next to it.

After failing to get the city to clean up the trash, she contacted Call 11 for Action.

The city's Code Enforcement sent out a crew Tuesday night to pick it up.

WTOL learned the trash came from a nearby homeowner, who was fined by the city. However, the homeowner passed away and the case has yet to be resolved.

