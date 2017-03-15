Trial date set for man accused of fatally shooting friend - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial date set for man accused of fatally shooting friend

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting his teenage friends to death.

Leonard Temple is charged with shooting 14-year-old Dominique Alexander in January.

He faces charges of reckless homicide because police say Temple did not plan on killing Alexander.

Temple's trial is set for May 9.

