Man accused in fatal stabbing pleas not guilty - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused in fatal stabbing pleas not guilty

(Source: Lucas Co. Jail) (Source: Lucas Co. Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man during an argument entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea Wednesday.

According to police, Terrence Singer stabbed Thomas Cauley to death last week after the two engaged in a heated argument.

Singer was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

Singer is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly