Man accused in fatal stabbing pleas not guilty

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man during an argument entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea Wednesday.

According to police, Terrence Singer stabbed Thomas Cauley to death last week after the two engaged in a heated argument.

Singer was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

Singer is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

