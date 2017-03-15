Toledo Technology Academy students get a taste of augmented reality

Toledo Technology Academy students got a chance to look at a map in an unconventional way: by playing in a sandbox.

An Augmented Reality Sandbox to be exact.

A topographic map was projected onto the sand.

Students could then move the sand around with their hands, thus altering the topographic map.

Students enjoyed getting an opportunity to learn in a different way.

“It’s nice that it’s hands on, because it allows anybody from any age to go up to it, and move the sand around and get a chance to learn how to read a map”, said TTA senior Nathaniel Ford.

The Toledo Technology seniors got to design and build the sandboxes themselves.

