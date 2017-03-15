Ohio Senate passes clean water legislation

The Ohio Senate unanimously passed legislation on Wednesday looks to continue Ohio’s efforts to protect natural resources and ensure clean drinking water.

Senate Bill 2 enhances the role of the Lake Erie Commission by meeting Ohio's commitments to reducing phosphorus run-off by 40 percent.

State Senator Cliff Hite said he appreciates the input given from not only local governments, but agricultural and environmental communities as well.

"This science-based, holistic legislation takes further steps to help protect one of our most precious natural resources," said Senator Hite



Other provisions of Senate Bill 2 include:

Assures thorough management of privately owned water systems.

Requires ongoing asset management improvements by public water systems to address recurrent problems.

Harmonizes federal and state law, allowing the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director to issue permits for entities discharging into privately owned treatment facilities.

Encourages beneficial use of dredged materials from federal navigation channels such as Port Cleveland and Port Toledo.

Strengthens the Ohio EPA's ability to evaluate and enforce the clean up of landfill facilities and properties. The bill also updates state requirements pertaining to construction and demolition debris to ensure safe processing, storage and disposal of materials.

Provides the Ohio EPA Director authority to waive, transfer and revoke or modify a 401 Water Quality Certification. Ohio law currently only allows the Director to approve or deny a certification.

Senate Bill 2 will now go to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

