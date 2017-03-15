Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County asking for public assistance on an attempted break-in

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking for the public’s help in arresting two men involved in an attempted break-in of Green Leaf Party Store.

Around one in the morning on February 7, Lenawee County Central Dispatch received a breaking and entering alarm at the store located in Addison, Michigan.

When deputies arrived, they found the front door glass was broke out but appeared that no one had entered the store.

Surveillance video shows two white males walked up to the doors but walk away from the store as a vehicle approaches the store from the road.

Minutes later one of the subjects returns and uses a hammer or an ax to break the glass of the front door, but does not go in due to the alarm going off.

Anyone with information can call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

They can also text a tip to 274637 by starting their text with “Lenawee”.

A cash reward is offered for any tips that lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.