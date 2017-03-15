UT, Owens Community College create new dual-admission program

The presidents of the University of Toledo and Owens Community College are set to sign a dual-admission partnership between the college on Thursday.

Dubbed “Rocket Express”, the partnership is meant to allow a smooth transition to a bachelor’s degree from UT for students starting out at Owens.

The goal of the program is to save students time and money.

"There's not a need to pay a fee or to ask to have your transcripts sent," said UT President Sharon Gaber. "So it's just to help encourage students to be able to move from Owens Community College to the University of Toledo."

Students apply once for dual admission, work to complete their program of study at Owens and then transition to UT with help along the way from both the Owens and UT student and academic services.

Approximately 350 students transfer from Owens to UT a year.

"The seamless process of the Rocket Express program effectively removes any potential barriers that could hinder students from transferring from Owens to UT," said Owens President Mike Bower. "The goal of both institutions is student success by offering programs that allow them to earn a degree and enter the workforce as smoothly as possible.".

New and continuing students who meet qualifications can take advantage of the program that guarantees admission UT and charts a course to a four year degree.

This option allows students to save time by only taking classes that count toward their specific degree.

