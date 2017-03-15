Blanchard Valley Hospital is one the nation's best again

Blanchard Valley Hospital (BVH) has been named one of the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals by Truven Health Analytic for the fifth time.

BVH was one of four hospitals recognized in Ohio.

Nationally, BVH had one of the lowest 30-day mortality readmission rates and fewer complications and higher survival rates. This was done while keeping three percent lower inpatient costs per beneficiary than competing hospitals.

BVH received this award for the past two years and in 2005 and 2011.

