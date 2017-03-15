Xbox One recalls thousands of smart chargers for having meltdowns

First smartphones, now game controllers are overheating.

More than 120,000 Xbox One 2x smart chargers have been recalled by Energizer.

There have been 24 reports of chargers overheating, including six reports of chargers releasing a burning odor.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using them and can return the chargers for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.

