BGSU to close golf course at the end of the year

Bowling Green State University’s golf course is set to close in December 2017.

The Forrest Creason golf course has suffered more than a decade of declining revenues.

University spokesman Dave Kielmeyer said the decision was not an easy one.

“We hired a consultant, developed a study and closely reviewed our options. Even with a significant investment to make the course more competitive, it is unlikely that Forrest Creason could be a break-even operation. In today’s higher education environment, we simply can’t ask our students to continue to subsidize the golf course,” Kielmeyer said.

The golf course opened more than 50 years ago, and some golfers will be sad to see it go.

"When I think about it from a University perspective, it makes sense for the fact it hasn't brought in the money the university hoped it would and hasn't been successful. Less people golfing. From a golfer's perspective though, it's sad to see it go," said longtime golfer Ardy Gonyer.

BGSU’s varsity golf teams practice at Forrest Creason but do not compete there because of the length, slope, and rating of the course.

A study conducted by the university identified shortcomings of the course, including an inadequate clubhouse, no food service, and the need for a new irrigation system.

The study was part of a response to Governor John Kasich’s Ohio Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency.

This requires universities to assess non-core assets in an effort to lower costs for students.

The study also found that golf’s popularity is declining among college-age millennials.

Kent State also closed their golf course last year.

The University will be reviewing options for the site and the course’s four full-time employees will join BGSU’s campus operations staff.

