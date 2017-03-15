Annual Bark in the Park set for May 20

The Toledo Area Humane Society has released details for its 32nd Annual Bark in the Park on Saturday, May 20.

The pet-friendly walk is a great opportunity to get the family out and raise money for the thousands of animals that come to the humane society each year.

Along with the 1.25-mile walk, there will be games for both pups and kids, food and live entertainment.

Bark in the Park will kick off at 11 a.m. with the walk starting at noon. There will be activities at the shelter lasting until around 2 p.m. TAHS is located at 827 Illinois Ave.

TAHS says there a few new features on the agenda this year, including better prizes for individual and team fundraisers, new games, tasty treats and complimentary breakfast.

This year, the humane society hopes to raise $60,000. All funds raised go directly towards the care for the nearly 4,000 animals that come to the shelter ever year.

To register, follow this link.

