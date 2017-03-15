Person shot at Hunter's Ridge Apartments overnight

Toledo police are investigating a late night shooting in south Toledo.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot at the Hunter's Ridge Apartments near Byrne on Airport Highway.

Police said the victim showed up at a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Casings were found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

No arrests have been made and no other information on the victim has been released.

