Delta community mourns slain mother; group plans fundraiser for family

A state of shock rattled the town of Delta Tuesday as friends and neighbors learned of the tragic death of Amanda Mangas.

However, as the news sunk in and details of her murder were released, shock turned to sadness.

Mangas's former high school principal says he instantly connected with her when she moved to the area. He says he most remembers her bright smile.

"I think the last thing that any of us needs to do is to try to make sense out of something where there is none," said Marty Friess, former principal at Pike-Delta-York High School. "Just only to love and to be there for Mandi, Mandi's family."

Friess remembers Amanda as a bright and positive student.

He says though deeply saddened by the news of her death, he recalls their last conversation with gratitude.

After moving back to the area recently, Mandi started working at Delta 109 and served Marty and his wife. He says she spoke about her return with joy.

"The most wonderful memory anybody could ever ask for is her smile was just glowing," explained Friess. "She seemed to be so happy and pleased with where her life was and being with her dad and with her step-mom that she had so much love and admiration for and to have her child to be there with them. I think it was a genuine sense of well being that she exuded."

He says the loss of her spirit is not only a loss for her family but the entire Delta community. Yet he knows the community will support her family through this most-difficult time.

"We don't see much of this kind of activity around here and it's really a...it's just tragic," said Jack Wagner, secretary for the Delta chapter of The Sons of the American Legion.

The Sons of the American Legion planned a jig dinner scheduled for Friday when they heard the news. They made that event a fundraiser for not only Mandi's dad, Mike, who is a member, but her whole family.

"When something like this happens you're not prepared for it," explained Wagner. "It's going to be a major financial burden on him."

The St. Patrick's Day dinner and raffle will be March 17th at the Delta American Legion beginning at 6:00 p.m. with doors opening an hour earlier.

Dinner tickets cost $10.00 but they will also have raffles and accept donations for the Mangas family during the event.

