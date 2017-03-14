Woman remembers daughter's murder by domestic violence 10 years ago

Tuesday’s domestic violence situation was all too familiar for one Wood County family.

Ten years ago, to the month, 30-year-old Alicia Castillon was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Craig Daniels.

Daniels, who is now serving a life sentence without parole, came into their home and killed both the mother of his children and her then-boyfriend, 22-year-old John Mitchell in Bowling Green on March 29, 2007.

Kathy Newlove, Alicia’s mother is still dealing with the loss of her daughter.

She says, Tuesday morning’s situation, was like déjà vu.

"It's hard to make any sense out of it, and they are going to just be in shock for a long period of time to come," Newlove said.

Castillon left behind four children. One of the children was just 10-months-old at the time, the same age as Winston Ramey.

"If you're told that at a young age, my dad killed my mom, it's exactly the same thing that my grandson was going through," Newlove said.

The boy was in the home at the time his father came in and shot both his mother and her current boyfriend.

Now, he's 10 years old and his grandmother says he is still struggling to deal with what he knows now.

"When it came time to tell him, what we did is we went and met with a psychologist and had the psychologist help us tell him too," Newlove remembered.

Newlove started the group Alicia's Voice following the death of her daughter in hopes of helping other victims of domestic violence.

She says she hopes anyone dealing with an abuser, takes steps to make themselves safe.

"You have to just make sure that you do everything you can to make sure he's not going to come and do something like this," Newlove said.

She says a restraining order is just a piece of paper in order to ensure a victim is safe.

She says victims should have press charges and make everyone around them aware of what they’re up against.

"Have a neighbor watch out for you, and if you have somebody that you can call, you have a code word and call them," Newlove advises. "You say that code word and it means that you're in trouble, so they can call the police for you."

